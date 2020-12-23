Juventus vs Fiorentina: Juventus shocked in Fiorentina hammering

Juventus fell to a shock 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Tuesday evening, ending their unbeaten start to this Serie A season to suffer their first domestic loss under Andrea Pirlo.

Fiorentina themselves had been improving on a terrible start to the season, but even after draws against high flying Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, Cesare Prandelli wouldn’t have expected such a resounding win over the champions.

Dusan Vlahovic put the Tuscan side ahead inside three minutes, latching onto a fine Franck Ribery ball to finish past Wojciech Szczesny.

Juan Cuadrado then saw red for a poor challenge on Gaetano Castrovilli, only making their task all the more challenging.

Leonardo Bonucci had a night to forget for Juve, and he was at fault as Alex Sandro put into his own goal to double Fiorentina’s lead after the Italian had failed to clear a cross into the six-yard box.

Ex-Juventus defender Martin Caceres completed the scoring with 10 minutes to play, giving La Viola their third win from 14 games this season to take them up into 15th.