Israel Duffus, en video de la cantante JoJo
El boxeador panameño Israel Duffus figura como el protagonista del nuevo video musical de la cantante JoJo titulado “Small Things”.
El también modelo aseguró que el video fue grabado antes de que empezara la cuarentena por el COVID-19.
“Sí, acabo de despertar y la gente escribiéndome, es muy lindo”, nos dijo Duffus.
Been trying to wait for the right moment to share this video with you. With everything going on in the world and in our own backyard, I didn’t want anyone to misconstrue its release as some kind of indication that I’ve moved on from the revolution at hand, here in America. I want to say it clear as day: Black people made me who I am. Not only my longest standing friendships, but also the record executives, mentors, teachers, romantic partners, and loyal fans who believed in me and took a chance on me – they have all shaped me. Without their support in every way, and without the artists who inspired me to sing, I would not exist. My support for Black lives/art/love/safety/freedom is not a phase nor does it have an expiration date. I’m honored to be a part of R&B culture and I never take my warm reception for granted. Here’s a piece of art that we made to express how painful it can be to hold in your feelings. To act like you’re okay, when- in all honesty- you’re not. I wanted this video to feel like catharsis. A special thank you to these beautiful artists/dancers for blessing this video with their incredible talents – Morgan Choice, Halima Dodo, Dominique Battiste and Alexandra Carson. @morgschoice @_haaalima_ @minitiste @alexandra11 Full video on my YouTube channel. Always grateful. Always yours, Jo.
Por su parte, la cantante estadounidense aseguró que había retrasado el lanzamiento de su emotivo video por las protestas tras la muerte de George Floyd. “Con todo lo que está sucediendo en el mundo y en nuestro propio patio trasero, no quería que nadie malinterpretara su lanzamiento como una especie de indicación de que me había alejado de la revolución en cuestión, aquí en Estados Unidos”.
Este no es el único video en el que ha participado, también ha grabado junto a Iggy Azalea, Prince Royce, entre otros.
