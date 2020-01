Incógnitas y certezas del nuevo virus “controlable” que ya ha matado a tres personas en China y contagiado a 201

WHO is providing information to countries on how to prepare for the new #coronavirus, incl. how to:

🌡 monitor for sick people

🔬 test samples

🩺 treat patients

🏥 control infection in health centres

🩹 maintain the right supplies

🗣 communicate with the public about the virus pic.twitter.com/D5bteTczIa

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 11, 2020