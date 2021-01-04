Huesca vs Barcelona: Ter Stegen: Winning these types of games is what decides league titles

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suggested that Barcelona still see themselves as title challengers in LaLiga Santander this season.

After a slow start to the campaign, Ronald Koeman‘s side are ten points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. The Catalans picked up three points at Huesca on Sunday.

“Winning these types of games is what decides league titles,” Ter Stegen said at El Alcoraz.

“They are three super important points to start the year well, although it was a very difficult win because we weren’t able to kill the game with a second goal.

“We didn’t know how to kill off the game either in the first half or second half. We have to improve that. Other than that, I think we were very focused, especially in the first 35 minutes where I really liked what the team was doing.”