Gigantes de la música como McCartney o Elton John lloran la pérdida de Charlie Watts, batería de los Rolling Stones

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.

@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021