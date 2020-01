George R. R. Martin enfada a sus fans con la publicación de otra edición de la precuela de ‘Juego de Tronos’

Happy to announce that Fire & Blood, the inspiration behind the upcoming House of the Dragon, will release in paperback on May 5th in the US, Canada, and UK. This paperback edition will include 5 brand new illustrations. Pre-orders begin soon! https://t.co/yluQ0zFfcJpic.twitter.com/sYq0HwTPjJ

— George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) January 13, 2020