“Fue un honor hacer eso”

I’m speechless

Adolfo Martinez stole a LGBTQ flag from a Iowa church

Then burned it in front of a bar

He was sentenced yesterday to 15 years for a hate crime

And given a year for reckless use of explosives/fire and 30 days for harassment

16 years/one month

RUFKM

RYFKM~ pic.twitter.com/mrfxhrHd72

— ✞ hip2u ✞ (@TruthInBytes) December 19, 2019