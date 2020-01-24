Former Deputy alleges politics behind audit

BRIEFS. POLITICS

Contralor Carlos Vallarino has denied accusations that his office has been politically motivated to investigate a former deputy who plans to run for office again in 2009.

Former legislator Haydeé Milanés de Lay, who served from 1999 to 2004, has submitted a complaint against the contralor, arguing that his audits of her finances are unfair. She plans to seek re-election in 2009.

The complaint has been filed with a government ombudsman, who has said he would investigate it.

Vallarino, however, said that the audit is part of a wider investigation into 22 government projects in Milanés de Lay’s district, the Darién province.”Anyone who does not have something to fear should not be worried,” Vallarino said.

The investigation is focused on payments that were made for school supplies, building materials and educational grants.