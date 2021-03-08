FC Barcelona – La Liga: Thirty percent of Barcelona members don’t think Messi is essential

Almost a third of Barcelona’s members see Lionel Messi as dispensable.

As well as conducting a poll asking members who they had voted for, TV3 enquired about the members’ opinions on their captain.

Of those asked, 65.7 percent said that Messi‘s renewal is essential for the club, while 30.7 percent disagree.

Asked about renovation work at the Camp Nou, 64 percent of members said that they’d happily see Barcelona play away from their usual home stadium to speed up work, much like Real Madrid have done by playing at Valdebebas during the coronavirus pandemic.