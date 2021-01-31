FC Barcelona – La Liga: Messi’s Barcelona contract: He’s earned 555,237,619 euros since 2017

El Mundo have reported that the total amount that Lionel Messi will receive by the time the contract ends in June will have been 555,237,619 million euros.

He has earned 138 million euro per season at Barcelona since 2017.

His latest contract was agreed with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu in November 2017, and sees the Argentine paid an astronomical amount, given the club’s financial problems.

Of his yearly pay, around 115 million euros is fixed, while there is other 78 million euros that can be achieved in bonuses.