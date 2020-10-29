FC Barcelona – La Liga: Koeman reveals what he said to Messi

Barcelona recorded a fine 2-0 away at Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

And after the game, Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman revealed what he had said to skipper Lionel Messi when the two embraced after the game.

“My relationship with Leo has never been complicated,” the Dutchman said in his post-match press conference.

“We have spoken clearly in the meeting we had. I think he has done everything for us to win the games.

“The only thing I have told him after the match is that the matches must be killed off earlier. We have created, it is part of our offensive game and with it we always create many opportunities.”

There has been much comment around the pair’s bumpy relationship since Koeman arrived in the summer, but on this evidence they appear right in sync.