Everton 5-2 WBA: James Rodriguez leads Everton’s attacking exhibition against West Brom

James Rodriguez netted his first Premier League goal in Everton’s 5-2 win over West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The Colombian midfielder found the bottom corner from the edge of the box to put hosts in front at Goodison Park.

This was James‘ first goal in competitive action since scoring for Real Madrid against Granada in October 2019.

Moments after the goal, the midfielder was on the receiving end of a shove from Kieran Gibbs, who was subsequently sent off for the action.

Everton ran away with the game in the second half, with James providing the assist for their fifth goal and Calvert-Lewin‘s third of the afternoon.