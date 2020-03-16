martes, marzo 17, 2020
Estos han sido los estrenos y rodajes de cine y TV suspendidos por COVID-19

Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global. 

Este es el listado actualizado hasta este lunes de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados por el COVID-19, la pandemia que ya suma unos 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo:

 

ESTRENOS
– “James Bond: No Time To Die”
– “Mulan”
– “Fast & Furious 9”
– “A Quiet Place Part II”
– “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
– “Little Fires Everywhere”
– “The Lovebirds”
– “The New Mutants”
– “Antlers”

RODAJES DE CINE
– “Mission Impossible: 7”
– “The Matrix 4” / (nuevo)
– “The Batman” / (nuevo)
“The Little Mermaid”
– “Fantastic Beasts 3” / (nuevo)
– “Jurassic World: Dominion” / (nuevo)
– “Competencia Oficial”
– Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial
– “Nightmare Alley”
– “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
– “Home Alone”
– “Peter Pan & Wendy”
– “The Last Duel”
– “Birds of Paradise”
– “The Nightingale”
– “Red Notice” / (nuevo)
– “The Man From Toronto” / (nuevo)

RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN
– “Grey’s Anatomy”
– “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”
– “The Handmaid’s Tale” / (nuevo)
– “Stranger Things” / (nuevo)
– “Euphoria” / (nuevo)
– “Lord of the Rings” / (nuevo)
– “The Walking Dead” / (nuevo)
– “Pose” / (nuevo)
– “Empire”/ (nuevo)
– “Peaky Blinders” / (nuevo)
– “The Morning Show”
– “Riverdale”
– “Grace and Frankie”
– “The Witcher”/ (nuevo)
– “WandaVision” / (nuevo)
– “Survivor”
– “The Amazing Race”
– “Law & Order: SVU”
– “NCIS”
– “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
– “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers”
– Proyectos y pilotos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas. 

