Estos han sido los estrenos y rodajes de cine y TV suspendidos por COVID-19

Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.

Este es el listado actualizado hasta este lunes de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados por el COVID-19, la pandemia que ya suma unos 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo:

ESTRENOS

– “James Bond: No Time To Die”

– “Mulan”

– “Fast & Furious 9”

– “A Quiet Place Part II”

– “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

– “Little Fires Everywhere”

– “The Lovebirds”

– “The New Mutants”

– “Antlers”

RODAJES DE CINE

– “Mission Impossible: 7”

– “The Matrix 4” / (nuevo)

– “The Batman” / (nuevo)

– “The Little Mermaid”

– “Fantastic Beasts 3” / (nuevo)

– “Jurassic World: Dominion” / (nuevo)

– “Competencia Oficial”

– Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial

– “Nightmare Alley”

– “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”

– “Home Alone”

– “Peter Pan & Wendy”

– “The Last Duel”

– “Birds of Paradise”

– “The Nightingale”

– “Red Notice” / (nuevo)

– “The Man From Toronto” / (nuevo)

RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN

– “Grey’s Anatomy”

– “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”

– “The Handmaid’s Tale” / (nuevo)

– “Stranger Things” / (nuevo)

– “Euphoria” / (nuevo)

– “Lord of the Rings” / (nuevo)

– “The Walking Dead” / (nuevo)

– “Pose” / (nuevo)

– “Empire”/ (nuevo)

– “Peaky Blinders” / (nuevo)

– “The Morning Show”

– “Riverdale”

– “Grace and Frankie”

– “The Witcher”/ (nuevo)

– “WandaVision” / (nuevo)

– “Survivor”

– “The Amazing Race”

– “Law & Order: SVU”

– “NCIS”

– “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

– “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers”

– Proyectos y pilotos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas.

