Este fascinante sitio web te permite rastrear tiburones en todo el mundo (spoiler: en España tenemos dos)

Sub-adult female white shark Edithe is enjoying the waters just west of @DryTortugasNPS! She’s been zigging and zagging around the area for the last few days. Here is a video from the day she was tagged by @OCEARCH – October 4, 2020 off Lunenburg, Nova Scotia 😍🦈🙌 pic.twitter.com/vZHCwQF58U

— Great White Montauk (@SharkMontauk) April 19, 2021