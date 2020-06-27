Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid squad list: No surprises for trip to Espanyol

This Saturday saw Zinedine Zidane have one of his easiest squads to name, as he has just 23 Real Madrid players available for the trip to Catalonia to face Espanyol.

The absentees are the injured trio of Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic and the suspended Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy.

Zidane has been able to welcome back Casemiro, though, after he missed the Real Mallorca victory due to suspension.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javi Hernandez, Miguel Gutierrez.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes.