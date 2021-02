es mujer, es empresaria, es madre y las acciones de su app valen 1.500 millones de dólares

Wow, the outpouring of love and support for @Bumble, our team, and our IPO is so overwhelming and appreciated. I can’t wait to tell my son one day. Hopefully by the time he can understand, women and mothers leading public companies will be the norm, not the exception. #BumbleIPOpic.twitter.com/M5EVEqqaXL

— Whitney Wolfe Herd (@WhitWolfeHerd) February 12, 2021