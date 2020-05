Encuentran muerta a la estrellla de Netflix y luchadora japonesa Hana Kimura

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.

Hana was a beautiful and talented star!

Words are powerful.

Please be kind.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020