Encuentran en las imágenes de la Luna la bola de golf que golpeó el primer astronauta de EE.UU. hace 50 años

At the end of Apollo 14’s 2nd moonwalk, Shepard used the head of a 6-iron attached to the handle of a sample-collection tool to hit 2 golf balls.Imaging specialist @AndySaunders_1 has used mission photos to find the location and distance traveled by each ball! (See below) pic.twitter.com/Ry4rLRhtz7

— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) February 5, 2021