ella le cita para el 27 de junio y él acepta

Spain is coleader in initiatives such as the ACT-Accelerator to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnosis to fight #COVID19. Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and multilateral response is the only way forward not to let anyone behind. #GlobalGoalUnitehttps://t.co/LKSNL18asN

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 13, 2020