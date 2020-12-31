Elche vs Real Madrid – LaLiga: Casemiro: The Real Madrid players don’t talk about VAR, we’ll leave that to others

Elche were awarded a penalty after a Dani Carvajal foul during Real Madrid‘s draw at Elche, while a penalty initially given to Los Blancos was waved off after consultation with VAR, but Casemiro didn’t want to discuss referring after the match.

The Brazil international made clear that this discussion is not for him nor his teammates to have.

“We are not talking about the referees,” Casemiro told Movistar+.

“They are here to do the best they can.

“Other people are here to talk about VAR and about them. We talk about football.”

Elche held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw and Casemiro expressed his disappointment on his team’s failure to hit their target despite having the chances to do so.

“We wanted to take the three points, but it couldn’t be,” added Casemiro.

“We started off well and we had chances to score more goals, but with one play they scored a goal.

“We fought, but it was difficult to find spaces.

“They all sat back, although we knew that we were going to face that.”