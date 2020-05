El Senado de Estados Unidos no logra anular el veto de Trump sobre Irán | Internacional

President Trump’s veto exposes two things:

1. He doesn’t understand the Constitution that he’s sworn to uphold and protect.

2. He views anything — from the growing death toll in the U.S. to the prospect of war — through the lens of himself. He only cares about number one. https://t.co/ywCDxOf6ov

— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 7, 2020