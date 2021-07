El mánager de Britney Spears renuncia y advierte de que la cantante se va a retirar

Larry… We see right through your statement. We know you are trying to maintain your image. We know you played a huge role in the abusive conservatorship of Britney Spears. We aren’t falling for your shit. Everyone has a horse in this race. #FreeBritney https://t.co/AvUSKVNUhO

— Bananas Make My Mouth Hurt (@allergic2banana) July 6, 2021