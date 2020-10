El legendario Shawn Kemp se pasa al negocio de la marihuana y abrirá su tienda acompañado por Gary Payton

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp is officially opening up his cannabis shop next week. It will become Seattle’s first Black-owned dispensary.

The Reign Man will he joined by former teammate Gary Payton for the grand opening on Oct. 30 at 12:45pm.

Shop is at 3035 1st Ave pic.twitter.com/4l64lQxi0P

— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 22, 2020