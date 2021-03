El festival Sónar de Barcelona cancela su edición de 2021 y la pasa a junio de 2022

Sónar returns with two new festivals in Barcelona in Autumn 2021, and will be active year round, digitally and physically around the world. The new dates for our June edition are 15.16.17.18 June 2022, and its shaping up to be historic! More news very soon #ThisIsSonar pic.twitter.com/3bSMC2BY36

— Sónar Festival (@SonarFestival) March 25, 2021