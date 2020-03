El ejército toma las calles de Nueva York para frenar la pandemia de Covid-19

USA Army on a Patrol at Newyork and California, it’s not a joke. It’s under total lockdown.Stay at home.Kick Corona out of our doorstep.Avoid social gathering,do medical checkups,self quarantine if infected.Follow directives from government.Always pray,it shall be well. pic.twitter.com/3TakE435NH

— CANTONA JOSEPH (@CANTONAJOSEPH) March 25, 2020