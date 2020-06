“El dolor es demasiado fuerte”

To my brothers and sisters, I tried to save myself. But I failed. Forgive me.

To my friends, It was really hard and I was too weak to resist it. Forgive me.

To the world, You were immensely cruel. But I forgive you.

– #سارة_حجازي

This was Sarah Hegazy’s suicide letter… pic.twitter.com/OOXbM3Pp6Y

— Tahé (@taheallala) June 14, 2020