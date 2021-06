El COI propone a Brisbane como candidata a albergar los Juegos Olímpicos de 2032

The IOC Executive Board has decided to propose Brisbane 2032 to the IOC Session as host for the Games of the XXXV Olympiad.

The decision followed a recommendation by the Future Host Commission.

The IOC Members will vote at the 138th Session in Tokyo on 21 July.#IOCEB pic.twitter.com/17nAk1Ijqv

