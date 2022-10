El angustioso rescate entre los cascotes de una familia escondida en un búnker de Zaporiyia tras el último ataque ruso que dejó 7 muertos

#Ukraine 🇺🇦/ 🇷🇺 #Russia

Zaporizhzhia 🥺

A family hidden in the cellar of a collapsed building following Russian Bombing, rescued by Ukrainian firefighters. pic.twitter.com/VzPxqWgKBN

— Le Polynésien 🇫🇷🇵🇫🇳🇨🇹🇫🇼🇫🇺🇦 (@Force_A_Ukraine) October 12, 2022