Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Should a penalty have been awarded to Eibar for a Sergio Ramos handball?

Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero chose not to award a penalty against Sergio Ramos during Real Madrid’s trip to Ipurua on Sunday.

Eibar‘s players called for the referee to point to the spot when Yoshinori Muto headed the ball against Ramos‘ arm in the penalty area.

“The Real Madrid centre-back moves his body with his elbow in front of Muto‘s shot, occupying a space between the ball and the goal,” Juan Andujar Oliver told Radio MARCA.

“A penalty should’ve been given to Eibar.”