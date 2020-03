dos policías sacan a un conductor de un camión en llamas justo antes de que explotara

On Monday, Lt. Edward Ryer & Tpr. Robert Tarleton pulled a man out of a burning tractor-trailer on I-287 in Bridgewater Township just seconds before it exploded.

Their quick and decisive actions are a credit to the Division & exemplify our core values of Honor, Duty, Fidelity. pic.twitter.com/ehkSQ2cIGl

— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) March 4, 2020