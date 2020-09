Dos años intentando ‘hackear’ una cartera de Bitcoin con más de 637 millones de euros

Get this – there is a Bitcoin wallet with 69,000 Bitcoins ($693,207,618) that is being passed around between hackers/crackers for the past 2 years for the purpose of cracking the password, no success so far.

I have the wallet, @Google hook me up with a quantum computer please. pic.twitter.com/GcIqH7kN98

