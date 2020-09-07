Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting a line judge

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge in the neck with a ball.

Taking on Asturian Pablo Carreno, the Serb was 6-5 down at the time, prompting his frustrated act.

Djokovic didn’t appear to deliberately hit the judge with the ball, but tennis’ rules are rigid and the 33-year-old was disqualified despite immediately apologising for what he had done as soon as he realised what had happened.

Tim Henman was disqualified for a similar incident at Wimbledon in 1995.