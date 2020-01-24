Despite woes, Torrijos continues to be popular

President Martín Torrijos continues to enjoy positive approval ratings, despite continuing problems with crime, inflation and his involvement in a controversial business deal in the Dominican Republic.

According to a recent poll, about 7 percent of respondents described the president’s performance as “excellent,” while 50 percent said it is “good.” Overall, his approval rating was 51 percent.

In fact, the survey showed the Torrijos gets good marks from those surveyed even when they have a poor opinion of how the government is performing.

His approval rating dropped slightly from February, but not enough to be statistically revelant.

Torrijos has been tainted by his involvement in a controversial business deal in the Dominican Republic. His consulting firm received almost $1 million between 2001 and 2004 from the Dominican Republic despite the fact that there is little evidence that any work was ever done.

Regarding the controversial contract, 51.4% of those asked said they had not heard about it. A total of 16 percent said that it appeared to be a legitimate deal while 20 percent said that the president’s actions did not appear to be proper.

The president’s approval rating has dropped considerably since April 2007.

At that time, Torrijos’s approval rating was 63 percent.

Since then, the country has experienced an increase in violent crime and had many problems with the public transportation system. Two of Torrijos’s major campaign pledges were to reduce crime and to address the problems with public transport.

The latest survey was conducted between April 11 and 12. A total of 1,217 people were surveyed, and its margin of error was 3 percent.