Dalton Harris, ganador del ‘Factor X’ británico, declara que es pansexual

😊🧡🇯🇲.

SO the term “Pansexual” was googled a record amount of times in Jamaica. Always gd to help educate & spread awareness & acceptance. I am overwhelmed by the love. For those that experience similar challenges and reached out. Hang in there.

It all leads back to LOVE. pic.twitter.com/qDhKreWSZc

— Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) October 18, 2020