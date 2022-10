Crimea | Guerra Rusia – Ucrania | Se incendia el puente de Crimea tras la explosión de un camión bomba | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | Estrecho de Kerch | VIDEOS | MUNDO

Video of the highway section of the Kerch bridge facing towards Crimea. Notice how the lane leaving Crimea to russia was not as damaged. 3 sections of the incoming bridge from russia into Crimean to the right are in the water. Professional work indeed. https://t.co/Lj8Wlsc4YR pic.twitter.com/O77w6YPBJP

— SprїngLeafWolf (@SpringLeafWolf) October 8, 2022