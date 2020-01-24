viernes, enero 24, 2020
Crash victim to go home

Francesca Lewis, the 13-year-old American who miraculously survived a plane crash in the highlands near Boquete on Dec. 23, was released from the hospital yesterday.

She was accompanied by family members and the media as she left the medical facility where she had been recovering from the crash, which claimed the lives of three other people.

Psycologists said that the girl should not be asked too many questions about the fatal accident because of the trauma it could cause. But she has been cleared by her doctors to travel back to the United States.

The plane crash killed California businessman Michael Klein and his daughter, Talia, who was friends with Lewis. Panamanian pilot Edwin Lasso also died in the crash.

Although the results of the autopsies have not yet been released, it is believed that the victims all died at the same time.

The plane was reported missing on Dec. 23 after it failed to return from a sightseeing trip. Rescuers found the wreckage two days later. The plane apparently crashed because of bad weather in the area at the time, but the accident is still under investigation.

Klein, his daughter and Lewis were vacationing at a resort the businessman owned on a Pacific island northwest of Panama City.

Lewis suffered broken bones during the crash, and was also treated for hypothermia.



