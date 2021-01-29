Copa Libertadores: Ronaldo causes a surprise with his Copa Libertadores dream team

Ahead of Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final between Santos and Palmeiras, Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has caused a surprise with his team of the tournament.

Despite the final being played between two teams from his native land, Ronaldo has controversially included five Argentines in his dream team.

Alongside those five Argentines, Ronaldo has named three Brazilians, two Paraguayans and one Venezuelan.

The finalists have two players each in the team, while Boca Juniors and River Plate also have two each.

The team in full: Gabriel Arias (Racing); Gonzalo Montiel (River), Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), Carlos Izquierdoz (Boca), Uendel (Inter de Porto Alegre); Eduardo Salvio (Boca), Ivan Ramirez (Libertad), Nacho Fernandez (River), Yeferson Soteldo (Santos); Luiz Adriano (Palmeiras) and Kaio Jorge (Santos).