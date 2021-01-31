Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras claim Copa Libertadores glory with injury time goal

Palmeiras defeated Santos to win the Copa Libertadores on Saturday with a goal deep into injury time through Breno Lopes.

Just when the all Brazilian final looked to be heading to extra time, Lopes popped up with an unstoppable header in the 99th minute to hand Palmeiras the most coveted title in South American football.

Palmeiras, who last won the Copa Libertadores in 1999, ended Santos‘ dream of claiming their fourth title and of becoming the Brazilian club with the most continental trophies, in the most dramatic fashion.

Santos had more of the ball throughout the game but it was Palmeiras who looked the likelier of the two to score.

Lopes had entered the field as a substitute on 85 minutes and proved to be the hero in the ninth minute of added time with a splendid header, which was just his second goal for the club.

There were just 500 spectators inside the Maracana to witness the event due to COVID-19, yet it was another dramatic Libertadores final which will live long in the memory of both sets of supporters.

The victory books Palmeiras’ place in the Club World Cup, to be held this year in Qatar, in which they will face Tigres from Mexico or Ulsan from South Korea.