“Como no dije ‘Que te den’, la gente se cabreó”

Kim Kardashian talks to Angie Martinez about her experience during Balenciaga’s backlash:

“Because I didn’t say, ‘fuck you, Balenciaga’ people got mad at that. So it’s like, they’re mad if I don’t speak out. They’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel.” https://t.co/MK6EeM8IrX

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 26, 2022