Cómo llevar mascarilla sin que se empañen las gafas, según los expertos

Glasses fogging with mask? Get a roll of micropore tape – $2 at any chemist.Tape the mask along the bridge of your nose and cheeks. Then glasses on top. Other way is put a folded tissue across the bridge of your nose. Long time surgical tricks. Can’t operate with fogged lenses. pic.twitter.com/DqlnOw40fm

— Dr Julie Miller (@DrJulieAMiller) July 19, 2020