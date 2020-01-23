Coclé mountain study yields rare biodiversity







Rising 600 feet above sea level and maintaining a steamy average temperature of 78 degrees year round, the Cerro Turega mountain zone in the Pajonal district of Coclé is a niche teeming with rare species that stand out even among the country’s famed natural wonders.

As one of the largely unstudied gems of the Cordillera Central, Panama’s central mountain range, Cerro Turega, is about to get the respect it’s due. Students of the Sociedad de Investigaciones Biológicas de la Universidad de Panamá (Sibup) will be cataloguing the region’s wildlife in a comprehensive study called “Valoración de la Flora y Fauna del Cerro Turega.”

And it won’t be your average end-of-the-year project, either. Designated as a water reserve in 2005, Cerro Turega’s hundreds of creeks and waterways feed the area’s two major rivers, Río Sofrón and Sofrito, all of which abound with indigenous plant life such as bryophytes, orchids, ferns and bromeliads.

Ángel Sosa, general manager of Sibup, considers the students’ project of significant scientific importance.

“They are the pioneers in carrying out this kind of preliminary study that seeks to determine the state of animal and plant life in the area,” Sosa said.

A three-day period of preparatory fieldwork for the study in December of last year by a number of Sibup students and teachers turned up the kind of promising findings that researchers in the next phase hope to build on.

For instance, a great variety of reptiles and amphibians were found living at the base of Cerro Turega. Among them a “crystal frog” (Hyalinobatrachium fleishmanni) and a “cat’s eye snake” (Imantodes cenchoa) and an Echinosaura lizard.

Sosa, who studied zoology, described a particularly successful evening during the December trip in which the group captured certain frog species emitting unusual sounds, a discovery they postulated could be could be related to the chitridiomiceto fungus blamed for decimating amphibian species throughout the western part of the country.

Over the three-day period, the students catalogued 65 genus and 84 species of bryophytes, among them a number of mosses and liverworts. Some 27 bird species were also observed, including the green tucancillo (Aulacorhynchus prasinus coeruleogularis), and two highland species, the Tang cabecibaya (Tangara gyrola) and the Tang goliplata (Tangara icterocephala frantzii).

After that first phase of study, botany student Jose Gudiño, believes to have hit upon a new bryophyte species, since so far no one has been unable to identify it.

“None of its characteristics coincide with the genuses or species studied before,” Gudiño said.

It is thought to be a moss of the neckeraceae family, which grows on other plants.

According to investigators, this study constitutes the first effort to collect bryophytes in Cerro Turega. There are about 900 plant species in Panama, said Gudiño, and this study will “provide valuable new information on [the country’s] botanical diversity.”





