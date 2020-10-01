Champions League: The full results of the Champions League group stage draw

The 2020/21 Champions League group stage draw has been completed and fans around the world can start to truly get excited about the new European football season.

Each of the LaLiga sides involved in this year’s competition has been paired with at least one European giant, with Real Madrid to face Inter, Atletico Madrid paired with champions Bayern Munich, Sevilla in the same group as Chelsea and with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to meet again as Barcelona face Juventus.

The exact schedule for the groups will come out on Friday.

Meanwhile, the complete draw is as follows:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir