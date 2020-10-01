Champions League: Pots for Thursday’s Champions League draw revealed

Real Madrid will be included in Pot 1 for Thursday’s Champions League group stage draw.

The LaLiga Santander champions will be joined by Europa League winners Sevilla, defending European champions Bayern Munich and other domestic title winners from last season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be in Pot 2 on their UEFA coefficient rankings, but they cannot face other Spanish opposition at this stage.

The pots for Thursday’s draw were completed on Wednesday night as Krasnodar, Red Bull Salzburg and Midtjylland became the last three teams to come through the qualifiers.

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Zenit and Porto.

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pot 3: Inter, Lazio, Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Olympiacos, Dynamo Kiev, Red Bull Salzburg and Krasnodar.

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Monchengladbach, Rennes, Istanbul Basaksehir, Ferencvaros and Midtjylland.

The draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Geneva at 17:00 CEST on Thursday.