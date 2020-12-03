Champions League: Braithwaite: Dembele wanted to take the penalty and that was it

Martin Braithwaite provided a simple explanation as to why he gave the ball to Ousmane Dembele to take a penalty during Barcelona’s 3-0 win away at Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The French winger converted the penalty to score Barcelona’s third goal on the night in what was an impressive individual performance.

“Dembele wanted to take it and that was it,” Braithwaite told BarcaTV.

When asked about how Barcelona are progressing, Braithwaite is content with the work they are doing under Ronald Koeman.

“I am happy with what we are doing,” the Dane explained.

“A new coach has arrived and we are getting to know each other. I see the team very well and we are doing well.”