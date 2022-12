Carrot Weather, la app para consultar el tiempo que te insulta, ahora también es un simulador de citas

CARROT Weather v5.9 is now available, meatbags! Bonding activity minigames, a redesigned Layout screen with a new gallery and scrollable previews, new layout components, Live Activities for the entire duration of a storm, animated wind particles, and more! https://t.co/cfh5hKHfz3 pic.twitter.com/6sLZ1GEBtJ

— CARROT (@CARROT_app) December 6, 2022