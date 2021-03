Cancelan una obra de Santiago Sierra, el artista de la estatua de Franco, por pedir en Australia sangre de aborígenes

On behalf of artist Santiago Sierra, we are looking for people to take part in Union Flag: a new artwork that will see the Union Jack immersed in the blood of its colonised territories at Dark Mofo 2021. Read more and register here: https://t.co/7pMdB6amJm pic.twitter.com/zMY6vRqNLr

— Dark Mofo (@Dark_Mofo) March 19, 2021