Betis 2-3 Real Madrid: Pellegrini: A penalty, a red card, VAR and Real Madrid all together is too much

Manuel Pellegrini was critical of the refereeing decisions that took place during Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Pellegrini‘s side had Emerson sent off and a penalty given against them for handball in the second half as they lost their grip on their lead.

“A penalty, a red card, VAR and Real Madrid all together is too much,” the Betis boss said at full time.

“I’m saying that playing against Real Madrid, VAR and a red card, all at the same time, is difficult.

“The referee is in charge of imparting justice, surely he’s right.

“We have to look over the images.

“I’ll remember what the team did 11 against 11.

“We have to see what position [Karim] Benzema is in for Emerson‘s own goal, but the TV and VAR decide.

“I like VAR.

“I think the [offside] lines are very important, but disappointingly sometimes everything goes against you.”