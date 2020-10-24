Barcelona vs Real Madrid | El Clasico 2020: Barcelona’s probable XI against Real Madrid in the Clasico

It appears as though Jordi Alba has returned from injury just in time to start Saturday’s Clasico against Real Madrid. Sergino Dest had filled in at left-back against Ferencvaros but is now expected to replace Sergi Roberto at right-back.

Further up the field, Antoine Griezmann is set to keep his place in the attack, featuring alongside Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi against Real Madrid.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti won’t be involved at the Camp Nou due to injury.

Barcelona’s probable XI: Neto; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi.