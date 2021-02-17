Barcelona vs PSG: Neymar’s wild reaction to Mbappe’s goals

Neymar was ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain‘s Champions League clash against his former club Barcelona, so the Brazilian watched the game from home.

Despite his absence, PSG managed just fine, cruising to a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou thanks in large part due to an inspired Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar uploaded a video of his celebrations from the game, with the Brazilian euphoric when watching his teammates perform a demolition job over his former teammates.