Barcelona vs PSG – Champions League: Pique and Griezmann’s heated argument: No, f**k you!

With the score still at 1-1

Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann got involved in a shouting match during Barcelona‘s actual match against Paris Saint-Germain, which they lost 4-1.

Curiously, this incident happened with the scores still locked at 1-1. Even though PSG were attacking and had just won a corner, Barcelona were still level at this point in the 38th minute.

The audio from this argument has been picked up and the full dialogue was as follows.

Pique shouting at everyone: “Let’s have a long possession, for f**k’s sake. F**king hell! Let’s go. A f**king long possession!”

Griezmann: “Calm, Geri, stop shouting.”

Pique: “F**king hell Grizzi, f**k’s s…”

Griezmann: “F**k you.”

Pique: “No, f**k you. We’re suffering and it’s been like this for five minutes.”

Griezmann: “Don’t shout.”

Lenglet intervenes to try to calm everyone down and organise man marking.

Pique: “Motherf**ker, we’re running like crazy.”

Griezmann: “I’m running too.”